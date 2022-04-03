NEW YORK (PIX11) — A train on the No. 7 line struck metal debris in the East River Tunnel as it headed toward Manhattan on Sunday evening, officials said.

The train hit the debris around 5:15 p.m., according to authorities. There were no reports of injuries. The incident caused some smoke.

Service was disrupted as officials dealt with the situation. Debris needed to be removed from the tracks near Grand Central. Service resumed with extensive delays around 9 p.m.

No passengers were reported on tracks, but around 750 passengers were evacuated on a second train, officials said. The incident was under control by 8 p.m.