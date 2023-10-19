JERSEY CITY (PIX11) – After nearly 20 years, the City of Jersey City has terminated its contract to provide animal control services to Liberty Humane Society beginning Oct. 31.

The shelter has over 150 animals in desperate need of forever homes. Only some animals will be transferred to off-site foster care.

To facilitate the immediate adoption of as many animals as possible, Liberty Humane Society will be waiving fees on all large dogs of 40 lbs. as well as adult cats from Saturday through Oct. 28.

The Humane Society is also asking other rescue groups that can help with a large number of cats or dogs to contact lhs@libertyhumane.org to discuss placement options.

Stipends are available to rescue groups who are willing to take animals most in need.

The Liberty Humane Society will cease operations Dec. 31, 2022.

