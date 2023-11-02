NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are asking for the public’s help after human remains were discovered off a trail at the eastern end of Sunken Meadow State Park on Monday.

The remains have been identified as 20-year-old Yoneli Abimael Ramos Moreno, of Brentwood, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. It’s believed he recently died, police said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

State police are asking anyone with information to call at 631-756-3300. You can also call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.