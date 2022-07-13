ELIZABETH, NJ (PIX11) — A family visiting New York City was devastated on Tuesday when the boat they were on capsized, killing two.

Before boarding the boat in New Jersey, the family went to Brisas Bakery for a big breakfast. A worker there said they grabbed scrambled eggs, rice, cheese bread and empanadas for their day on the water.

Tragedy struck on Tuesday afternoon when the boat flipped over near the Intrepid, tossing them overboard and into the choppy water of the Hudson. Some of the passengers were trapped under the boat. Julian Vasquez, 7, and Lindelia Vasquez, 47, would not be saved.

The boat captain was critically injured and remained in the hospital on Wednesday. Investigators hope he can shed more light on what happened.