HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge visits NYCHA developments in the Bronx for the first time

THE BRONX — The woman charged with overseeing the much-maligned public housing in New York and New Jersey promised change for residents, noting the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has resources they’ve never had before.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, a Biden appointee, visited a New York City Housing Authority development in the Bronx on Monday. It was a first for her. She said she wants to fix NYCHA with federal funding from the Build Back Better act working its way through Congress.

Th development she visited has dealt with water outages, heating issues and a lack of repairs. Fudge offered help and hope to the residents she met as she visited apartments at the Betances Houses and Patterson Houses.

“It’s a new day for HUD,” Fudge said.

Congressman Ritchie Torres, who grew up in public housing, joined Fudge on her tour. He said he’d waited his entire life for this moment.

“NYCHA is large enough to be America’s largest city and, for far too long, we have been the forgotten city of America,” he said.

Secretary Fudge held a round table discussion with the tenant presidents from across the city, Torres and NYCHA CEO Greg Russ.

“It’s changing the way NYCHA does business and picking up the capital. We have to do both,” said Russ.

Secretary Fudge said she has more visits to NYCHA planned.