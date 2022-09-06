BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Hop on for a ride into the past.

Subway riders can hit the rails — vintage style — during the New York Transit Museum’s Parade of Trains, the MTA said Tuesday. Riders can check out four different historic trains, representing more than 100 years of New York City’s transit history.

The Parade of Train shuttle rides are free with subway entrance. They’ll run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

“We are extremely fortunate to have some of the oldest rolling stock in the U.S. that still rolls and what better way to ensure that remains the case then to bring our beloved vintage fleet to the rails in Brighton Beach,” a spokesperson said. “The Parade of Trains, one of our favorite events, is such a special opportunity for people from every generation to travel back in time by traveling on one of the museum trains, and all for a swipe of your MetroCard or an OMNY tap!”

The rides, which will be about 20 minutes, will run continuously from Brighton Beach to Kings Highway and back. Passengers will only be able to get on and off the trains at the Brighton Beach station.