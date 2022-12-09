NEW YORK (PIX11) — Channel 11 comes alive this holiday season with the 2022 presentation of “A Magic Garden Christmas,” a special episode of the beloved children’s show that was discovered in a forgotten subbasement room at WPIX back in 2013 and has been aired every year since.

The discovery of the special, which aired just once in 1981, prompted WPIX to restore the episode and air it again on Christmas Day 2013, to much praise and excitement among fans of the original series, which aired on WPIX-TV from 1972 to 1984.

The episode, which stars Carole Demas and Paula Janis, airs this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3-4 p.m. on PIX11 TV.

FOLLOW THE WPIX ARCHIVES ON FACEBOOK FOR CLASSIC NYC TV EVERY DAY