NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – It’s Flood Safety Awareness week in New York and nearly half of Americans do not have emergency supplies or a plan in place, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A rainstorm can quickly turn unpredictable in a matter of seconds and depending on if you’re prepared, it could mean the difference between life or death. But there are things you can do before disaster strikes to keep you and your family safe when faced with unexpected dangerous conditions.



Aris Papadopoulos, resiliency expert and author of “Resilience – The Ultimate Sustainability,” says flooding is not just a coastal phenomena. It’s something the northeast region saw firsthand with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida last year causing flooding in inland areas that left more than 50 people dead.

Papadopoulos says the first step is going to floodfactor.com and typing in your address to check the flood risk on your home. It’s a free resource that shows the risk on a scale from one to 10.

“You need to evaluate your house and realize is it more likely that you can stay in your house and what kind of things you can do to make it safer or should you just evacuate? Should you just have an evacuation plan?” Papadopoulos said

If you chose to stay at home, it’s recommended to have a three-day supply of food and water. For water, that’s one gallon per person per day.

“You can have different non-perishable items if you lose power,” Papadopoulos said. “Dry food, canned food for three days, protein bars, nuts, snacks like that.”



If you’re on the road and see the rainwater rising, look around. Even if the rainfall stops, don’t assume the roads are safe again. Until the excess water clears, you may not be able to travel.

“What I recommend is find the high ground,” Papadopoulos added. “Find a hill and stop and stay there.”

Whether at home or in your car, it’s important to have a first aid or emergency kit on hand. Many can be purchased at a drug store, big box store, or online and may include over 100 items, such as bandages, a blanket, and more in a compact bag.

“Here’s another thing – a glow stick,” Papadopoulos pointed out. “If you’re in the night and you need to get out and the lights and power are out, you just put this around yourself and at least people can identify that you’re there.”

Flood Safety Awareness Week runs through the end of this week. Experts suggest using this time as an opportunity to make that emergency plan before it may be too late.