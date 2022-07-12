NEW YORK (PIX11) — With New York City heating up, there’s also an increase in heat-related medical emergencies.

Dr. Mahesh Polavarapu stopped by the PIX11 News at 4 to share his tips for a safe and healthy summer. The two biggest dangers in the summer months are heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion, Polavarapu said, is an earlier problem. Symptoms of that include heavy sweating and cold, clammy skin. With heatstroke, symptoms expand to include confusion, trouble breathing and even loss of consciousness.

To avoid risk, Polavarapu shared these tips:

Stay indoors with air conditioning

Drink water

Take cool showers

Wear light-colored, loose clothing

Avoid exercise during peak sun

Wear sunscreen

