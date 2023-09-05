NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday throughout the tri-state area, and New York City agencies are urging people to take precautions to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 6.

In an effort to keep New Yorkers safe officials announced that New York City will open cooling centers in all five boroughs. City pools and beaches will remain open until Sunday, September 10, officials said.

However, the best way to beat the heat is really to stay inside in an air-conditioned space and to stay out of the sun. Officials also suggest avoiding strenuous activity — especially during the sun’s peak hours — eating light meals, and staying hydrated.

Call 911 immediately if you or someone you know has:

• Hot dry skin.

• Trouble breathing.

• Rapid heartbeat.

• Confusion, disorientation, or dizziness.

• Nausea and vomiting.