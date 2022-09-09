NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two blue beams of light will illuminate the night sky in New York City this weekend to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Every year since Sept. 11, 2001, the Tribute in Light has memorialized the tragic events of 9/11, echoing the “Never Forget” mantra while also commemorating the everlasting spirit of New Yorkers.

Tribute in Light takes place from dusk to dawn on the night of Sept. 11. Two giant beams of light will shine about 4 miles up into the sky, representing the Twin Towers that were destroyed in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.

The beams can be viewed from a 60-mile radius from Lower Manhattan on a clear night, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which organizes the commemoration. PIX11 News will livestream a portion of the Tribute in Light on Sunday evening. Refresh this page for updates.

The light installation is assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage, located south of ground zero. The twin beams are made up of 88 7,000-watt xenon light bulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares.

On Wednesday, PIX11’s Shirley Chan got a behind-the-scenes look at how the installation comes together. Learn more here.