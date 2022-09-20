NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, launching renewed efforts to get people signed up to do their democratic duty.

Here’s how residents of New York and New Jersey can register to vote.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN NEW YORK

According to the state voter registration webpage, one must meet the following requirements to vote in New York State:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be 18 or older by December 31 of the year in which they register (one may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until turning 18)

Be a resident of New York, as well as the county, city, or village in which they’re registering for at least 30 days prior to the election for which they’re registering

Not in prison for a felony conviction

Not deemed to be mentally incompetent by a court

Not claiming the right to vote elsewhere

Anyone who meets those requirements can register online or download physical forms to mail in. When registering to vote online, be prepared to have the following on hand:

State driver’s license, permit, or non-driver ID card

ZIP Code currently on record with the DMV

Social security number

Those who don’t have those numbers available should print and fill out a physical form, attach a copy of an alternative form of identification, then mail it to or drop it off at the local County Board of Elections.

Through the same state webpage, one can also join a political party, change their party designation, or update the name and address they have on file with the Board of Elections.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN NEW JERSEY

The process of registering to vote in New Jersey is similar, but with a few differences to be aware of. These are the requirements, as listed on the state voter registration webpage. One must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 17 to register, though they may not vote until they have reached the age of 18

A resident of the county in which they’re registering for 30 days before the election

Not incarcerated as the result of a conviction

Those registering to vote will also need to provide their date of birth, as well as either a current and valid state driver’s license/non-driver ID card or their social security number.

Alternatively, one can print out physical forms through the state’s registration webpage and mail or deliver them to either the County Commissioner of Registration or their county’s Superintendent of Elections. Forms for all New Jersey counties are available through the webpage.