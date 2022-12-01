NEW YORK (PIX11) — People from all over the world will be able to pen their secret wishes for 2023 at the New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square.

The wishes will be written on pieces of confetti and will be part of the 3,000 pounds of confetti released when the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

For in-person submissions, the Wishing Wall will be in one of Times Square’s Broadway plazas between 43rd and 47th streets. It will be there every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Dec. 29. It will not be open on Christmas Day.

Submissions can also be made on the Times Square site event site and on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish, organizers said. Planet Fitness, which is sponsoring the event, is also accepting submissions on its site.

Make sure to get those wishes in before Dec. 29.

“Revelers celebrating in Times Square and everyone watching on TV will kick off the new year with hope and joy as they watch confetti fall from the sky, filled with people’s wishes and aspirations for a new year,” said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance.