How to make a four-day workweek work for you

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A number of people have a four-day workweek because of Monday’s holiday, however, what if it was not the exception, but the rule?

The four-day workweek trend is catching on at companies across the United States. Ecommerce startup Bolt made the switch after employees said it made them more productive. The move also improved working conditions, eliminated unnecessary meetings, and the company’s staff more than doubled.

There’s even legislation in Congress to reduce standard working hours from 40 to 32 per week — for the same pay. But how can you make a four-day workweek more efficient without longer hours per day? 

Paula Rizzo, author of “Listful Living,” joined the PIX11 News with ways to implement the concept. Watch the video player above for more on this story.

