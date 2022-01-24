How to improve your credit score in 2022

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A good credit score has a major effect on your financial future.

That three-digit number tells banks how much of a risk it would be to loan you money. It impacts everything from mortgages to car and school loans. 

A recent report found 22% of Americans do not have credit at all, and 11% have a poor credit score.

Shazia Virji, general manager of credit services Credit Sesame, joined the PIX11 News to offer tips to improve your credit this year. Watch the video player above for more on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter