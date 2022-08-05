NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are stepping up to help out kids become school-ready this upcoming fall.

Along with several projects that support children and their families with their education and well-being, New York Cares is launching their “Stand with Students” campaign, where New Yorkers can donate back-to-school supplies and help fund fitness programs for kids, among other initiatives, as they get ready for the academic year.

Sapreet Saluja, executive director of New York Cares, joined PIX11 News on Friday to talk about the organization’s programs.

