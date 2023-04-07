NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City law enforcement leaders and school officials on Friday gave parents some insight on how they’re working to keep students safe amid a wave of violence in and around schools.

By the end of next spring, the front doors of every New York City public school building will be locked using camera systems, manned by school security officers.

“We intend to lock the front doors when our kids are in school and anybody who’s is coming to visit will have to present themselves before entry is made. The doors will not be wide open for anyone to simply walk into,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks.

School safety agents say they’ve seen a sharp rise in the number of weapons recovered in school compared to previous years. They say students are looking to protect themselves on the commute to and from school.

To combat student-related crime, NYPD precinct commanders will meet weekly with principals as well as encourage teachers to report gang or drug activity to an online portal.

Drug use in schools has increased almost 10% from pre-pandemic levels, officials said. The issue is such a major concern, that Chancellor Banks said he’s considering introducing the life-saving drug Narcan into schools.