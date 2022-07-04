NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s the Fourth of July!

A day to mark our nation’s birthday and independence. In just a few hours, the sky above the East River will light up with the Macy’s 46th annual 4th of July Fireworks.

The iconic spectacle has been wowing millions of people since 1976. Folks heading down to the East River to catch the show can make sure they have the best view.

And while the show will be seen from many locations, for the best views, the city recommends you head to a few key spots. From Manhattan, there are three public spots along the FDR Drive: East 42nd St., East 34th St, and East 23rd St.

In Queens, there are four locations: Gantry Plaza State Park, the Newtown Barge Playground, Transmitter Park, and Masha P. Johnson State Park.

Going early and taking public transportation are key to managing the large crowds and road closures.

The FDR Drive will be shut down along the East River from the Queensboro Bridge to the Manhattan Bridge.

Officials recommend people leave any oversized backpacks, lawn chairs, umbrellas, large coolers, and blankets, along with alcoholic drinks at home.

The Macy’s Fireworks show will kick off at 9:25 p.m.