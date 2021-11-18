How to avoid overspending during the holiday season

NEW YORK — Make a list and check it twice — you could learn a thing or two from Santa about how to avoid overspending this holiday season.

Shopping expert Trae Bodge joined the PIX11 News to discuss more tips and tricks to stay on track and possibly save some money.

To help you stay on budget, Bodge suggested making a gift list, setting spending limits and shipping early.

“As long as you stay organized, you will stay on budget,” she said.

Here are some additional ways to save this holiday season:

Sign up for promotional emails

Use deal sites to find coupons

Use retailer loyalty programs