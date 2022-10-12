NEW YORK (PIX11) – All low-income families in New York City will soon be able to apply for affordable child care vouchers.

The Adams administration announced Wednesday it has cleared the child care voucher waitlist that prioritized families from parts of the city with the highest poverty and unemployment rates.

Now that the waitlist has been cleared, starting Oct. 17, all low-income families will be able to apply for child care vouchers with the New York City Administration for Children’s Services and receive assistance if eligible.

Families can find the application process on the New York City Administration for Children’s Services website.

Families may qualify for child care assistance if their income falls below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level and they have an approved reason for seeking child care. An online chart shows monthly/annual income eligibility based on family size.

Reasons for seeking child care must include at least one of the following:

You work 10+ hours per week

You are in an educational or vocational training program

You have been looking for work

You live in temporary housing (priority access)

You are attending services for domestic violence

Families can take an online survey to see if they are eligible.

For assistance, New Yorkers can call the Administration for Children’s Services Call Center at 212-835-7610.