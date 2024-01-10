NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Public Schools opened applications for 3-K and Pre-K for the 2024-2025 school year on Wednesday.

Families can apply for 3-K and Pre-K enrollment in three different ways:

Apply online

Apply over the phone by calling 718-935-2009, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Apply in person at a Family Welcome Center

Applications must be submitted by March 1, 2024.

New York City Public Schools will also hold virtual information sessions to help families learn more about the admissions process.

There will be interpretation services available for all the events. Families can attend the virtual information sessions by visiting the Zoom link and entering the event passcode. Passcodes are available on the New York City Public Schools website here.

Audio for the virtual information sessions will also be available by calling 646-931-3860 and entering conference ID 939 3029 2133.

Here are the dates for the virtual information sessions:

Jan. 11, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Jan. 18, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Jan. 23, 2024, at 6 p.m. in Spanish

Feb. 7, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Feb. 15, 2024, at 6 p.m.

