NEW YORK — In a time where we know the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone’s mental health, Urban Assembly schools across New York City are responding to the trauma.

Students at the Urban Assembly School of Global Commerce in Harlem say social emotional learning has taken away the stigma around mental health issues. Principal Roony Vizcaino said the pandemic has affected both students and adults.

“We focus a lot on teaching the social emotional skills to adults so they can be transferred to students as well,” Vizcaino said.

The social emotional learning program implemented in 23 Urban Assembly schools across the city is the framework for social emotional learning across 1,600 New York City public schools under the strong, resilient New York City program.

Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks emphasize mental health and student well being should be the center of academic curriculum as we come out of the pandemic.