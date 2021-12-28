How Red Cross helps New Yorkers during emergencies

NEW YORK — Between the pandemic and natural disasters like Hurricane Ida, it’s been a tough year for many New Yorkers. But the Red Cross has been there throughout it all.

The agency has responded to over 2,000 emergencies in the New York-metro area, as of this month. That includes not just major storms, but also house fires and collapses that leave people displaced.

Mary Barneby, the Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater New York, joined the PIX11 News to discuss some of the services they provide and more. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

If you’re interested in donating, you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.