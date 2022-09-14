NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City taxi fares could be headed for their first hikes in about a decade, as inflation may have finally caught up with the Big Apple staple. But first, New Yorkers will have a chance to sound off in a public hearing.

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission unveiled the proposed changes in a notice of public hearing. The possible changes come after drivers were hit first by flagging business during the COVID-19 pandemic, then by a wave of inflation that has left people strapped nationwide.

As proposed, here’s what the changes would include. The initial fare for a street hail would go up from $2.50 to $3. The surcharge for nighttime trips would double from 50 cents to $1, while the rush hour surcharge would increase even more sharply, from $1 to $2.50.

There would also be increases to surcharges on trips to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, as well as the creation of a $5 surcharge on many trips to and from LaGuardia Airport.

All told, the TLC estimated that the changes would amount to a 22.9% increase on the cost of the average fare, with a 33.3% increase to driver revenue.

If the changes are passed, folks should also expect hikes to the costs of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled to be held online starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6. To learn more about the proposed changes and how to sign up for the public hearing, read the TLC’s notice here.