How pets can benefit your mental health amid pandemic woes

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pets have had a major impact on helping families get through the pandemic.

Roughly 23 million Americans added a new pet to their home since spring 2020. In a worldwide survey, the Human Animal Bond Research Institute found that 98% of the people it polled have experienced health benefits from having a pet in their lives. And 95% consider their pet part of their family.

Carrie Nydick Finch, the deputy director of programs and strategy for PAWS New York, joined the PIX11 News to chat more about the benefits of having a pet. Watch the video player above for more on this story.