NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of migrants have arrived in New York City via bus from the southern border in recent months, straining the city’s ability to meet their basic needs.

Natalia Aristizabal, deputy director of immigrant advocacy group Make the Road NY, joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to discuss efforts to welcome the new arrivals and give them the best chance to succeed.

“Some of us who are specifically advocates for immigrant communities want to welcome them here because we know that they’re going to have a better opportunity in New York than if they’re somewhere else,” said Aristizabal in part.

