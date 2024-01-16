NEW YORK (PIX11) – An overnight snowstorm left a light layer of snow across the tri-state region on Tuesday.

Most areas around New York City got less than an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The only place near the city that got an inch of snow was near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.

Light snow is expected to fall in New York City until the evening on Tuesday.

Here are the snow totals for NY and NJ:

New York City:

Central Park: 0.6 inches

JFK Airport: 1 inch

LaGuardia Airport: 0.6 inches

Greenpoint, Brooklyn: 0.5 inches

Long Island:

Manhasset Hills, Nassau County: 0.6 inches

Upton, Suffolk County: 0.8 inches

Ridge, Suffolk County: 0.5 inches

West Islip, Suffolk County: 0.5 inches

Islip Airport: 0.5 inches

New Jersey:

Newark Airport: 0.7 inches

