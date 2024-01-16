NEW YORK (PIX11) – An overnight snowstorm left a light layer of snow across the tri-state region on Tuesday.
Most areas around New York City got less than an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The only place near the city that got an inch of snow was near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.
Light snow is expected to fall in New York City until the evening on Tuesday.
Here are the snow totals for NY and NJ:
New York City:
- Central Park: 0.6 inches
- JFK Airport: 1 inch
- LaGuardia Airport: 0.6 inches
- Greenpoint, Brooklyn: 0.5 inches
Long Island:
- Manhasset Hills, Nassau County: 0.6 inches
- Upton, Suffolk County: 0.8 inches
- Ridge, Suffolk County: 0.5 inches
- West Islip, Suffolk County: 0.5 inches
- Islip Airport: 0.5 inches
New Jersey:
- Newark Airport: 0.7 inches
