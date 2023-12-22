NEW YORK (PIX11) – Some people will be ringing in the new year with extra cash in their pockets as the minimum wage in New York State is set to increase on Jan. 1.

The minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester. The rest of the state will see an increase from $14.20 to $15.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this year that not only will the minimum wage increase in 2024, but there will be an annual $0.50 increase through 2026.

The annual minimum wage increase will be based on the Consumer Price Index starting in 2027, officials said.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.