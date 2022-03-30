NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city.

So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends.

According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the other hand, gives renters a bit more space with the same budget.

Apartments priced at $1,500 a month averaged 262 square feet, according to the RentCafe study. A similarly priced apartment in Kansas is six times larger.

Still, Gen Z tenants are willing to squeeze into a small apartment to live in the Big Apple — according to the study, applications are up 63% in that demographic.

In Queens, the same budget affords New Yorkers a little bit more room to stretch out, with apartments averaging 400 square feet. Brooklyn rentals average 357 square feet, according to RentCafe.

For those you don’t mind crossing the river, slightly larger apartments — averaging at 410 square feet — can be found in Jersey City. Similarly priced rentals in Newark nearly double that space.