‘How many more?’: Asian community demands change after stabbing death

The pain of New York City’s Asian community runs deep after losing one of their own, and their demands are getting louder. Advocates said they won’t rest until they get justice — not only for Christina Lee, but for the countless number of other victims in their community.

Many feel like they have been under siege since the start of the pandemic.

“How many more of us will have to push into an oncoming train,” community leader Terrance Park asked, “how many have to be stabbed and bleed to death?”

Dozens of members of the Korean American Association of Greater New York stood in solidarity with other community leaders in hope to show strength in their unity.

Lee, the latest victim, was killed in a home invasion. Police said video shows the suspect — Assamad Nash — stalking Lee. He’s shown following her into her Chrystie Street apartment building, up six flights into her apartment, before allegedly stabbing her 40 times.

Nash said he didn’t kill anyone, denying anything to do with Lee’s murder. He’s facing murder, burglary and sexually motivated burglary charges.

He’s been in and out of the system for years, and was arrested seven times before — including for assault and vandalism. He was out on supervised release when he alleged killed Lee.

“This was a heinous act,” Derrick Perkins said. “It shouldn’t have happened … he should not have been on the street.”