NEW YORK (PIX11) – A winter storm is expected to bring snow, sleet and rain to the tri-state area this weekend, possibly marking the first major snowfall of the season.

But when was the last time you remember waking up on a cold, winter morning in New York City and seeing snow outside?

It’s been around 690 days since the city has seen any major snowfall, according to PIX11 meteorologists. The last recorded major snowfall in Central Park was on Feb. 13, 2022.

Normally, New York City is expected to get around 5.5 inches of snowfall by early January each winter, according to PIX11 News Meteorologist Chris Cimino. But this year, places like Central Park have only seen a trace of snow since Dec. 1.

Coastal parts of the tri-state area could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow this weekend, while more northern parts could see up to 6 inches of snow.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.