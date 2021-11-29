How local NYC businesses are dealing with supply chain issues

FILE – A truck passes a container ship at the Port of Oakland on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. California farmers say they are having trouble exporting their crops because of delays in the global supply chain. Intense demand for products has led to a backlog of container ships outside the nation’s two largest ports along the Southern California coast. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

The season of COVID-era supply chain issues continues. Coming off of a busy shopping weekend, both retailers and consumers are frustrated as prices, and the number of out-of-stock items, continue to grow.

Nestled in the heart of New York City’s Little Italy, the oldest cheese store in America rings in another holiday season ready to serve customers with their specialty items.

Since most of Alleva Dairy’s products are imported from Italy, adjustments must be made to accommodate supply chain issues that begin overseas and end in shoppers’ wallets.

“Even the cheese, Italian prosciutto, it’s all more money. The more money they charge, more money we got to charge, and we’re in the process to raise more prices unfortunately,” said Danny Paolucci.

Paolucci is the cook at Alleva Dairy.

He says business is back again at the 129-year-old establishment, following the height of the pandemic when shoppers were struck at home.

Although shoppers are ready to spend money, the demand is drives much of the economy, which then brings goods shortages back to the U.S and around the world.

Both big and small companies will order as much as they can so they don’t run out of supplies, magnifying shortages. Alleva Dairy is no exception.

“They’re ordering more stuff but all of it isn’t coming in,” said Paolucci.

Shoppers around Little Italy feel the impact of the supply chain crisis, but they have no immediate plans to rest their wallets.

Experts say it’s best you shop the old-fashioned way, in person.

This way you can be sure to walk away with something without having to wait for a delivery.