NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City was among the 10 best park systems among major cities in the United States in 2022, according to the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

For the first time since 2019, the city reentered the list and ranked 10th on this year’s ParkScore Index with a score of 75.5 out of 100, climbing one place above last year’s placement. Garnering a score of 84.9, Washington, D.C. claimed the top spot in the ParkScore rankings, which evaluated the 100 most populous cities across the United States.

Park access greatly contributed to New York’s ParkScore ranking. Ninety-nine percent of New York residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, far exceeding the national ParkScore average of 75 percent. New York also received above-average scores for park investment. According to the nonprofit’s report, the city spends $209 per resident on parks, far above the national ParkScore average of $98.

“I’m thrilled to see NYC Parks move up in the rankings, and to be in such good company with the many great cities in the top 10 and 100!” NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said in a statement.

The rankings are based equally on five factors — park equity, park access, park acreage, park investment and park amenities. Officers of the nonprofit urged everyone to demand better funding for parks, emphasizing their importance in communities.

“More well-planned, high-quality parks will bring joy to our communities, help people stay healthy, reduce documented equity gaps and help prevent climate change-associated weather disasters,” Bill Lee, senior vice president for policy, advocacy and government relations at Trust for Public Land, said in a statement.

There were some cities that ranked in the Top 100 within the tri-state area. Jersey City ranked 37th and Newark finished at 47th this year.