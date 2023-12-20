NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are dozens of affordable housing lotteries still open in New York City.

There are more than 30 buildings across four boroughs, including 16 in Brooklyn, still accepting applications but the deadlines are fast approaching for some of the developments, according to NYC Housing Connect.

Those hoping to win the housing lottery can apply to these buildings:

Manhattan

Emerald Green at 320 West 38th St. The lottery closes on Jan. 12 but there is already a waiting list.

The Clinton at 520 West 48th St. Lottery closes on Jan. 5.

Sendero Verde at 50 East 112th St. Lottery closes on Feb. 9.

266 West 96th St. Apartments. The lottery closes on Feb. 16.

699 East 6th St. Apartments. The lottery closes on Jan. 8.

Brooklyn

Arris Grand at 445 Grand Ave. Lottery closes on Jan. 29.

689 Franklin Ave. Apartments. Lottery closes Jan. 4.

488 Marcus Garvey Blvd. Apartments. Lottery closes Dec. 27 .

. 4023 10th Ave. Apartments in Borough Park. Lottery closes Jan. 8

Coney Island Phase 2 at 2938 West 16th St. Lottery closes on Jan. 5.

Hanson Place Community Plaza at 142 S Portland Ave. Lottery closes on Feb. 14.

375 Dean St. APartments. Lottery closes on Jan. 29.

Amnia AKA 131 Concord St. Lottery closes on Jan. 22.

833-837 Maple St. Apartments in Flatbush. Lottery closes on Jan. 5

210 Clarkson Ave. Apartments in Flatbush. Lottery closes on Jan. 3.

1042 President St. Lottery closes on Dec. 26.

1000 Lorimer St. Apartments. Lottery closes on Dec. 22.

209 North 11th St. Apartments. Lottery closes on Dec. 28.

Linden Grove Senior Residence at 223 Linden St. Lottery closes on Feb. 9.

673 Hart St. Lottery closes on Jan. 9.

923 Broadway Apartments. Lottery closes on Dec. 28.

The Bronx

Mt. Hope Walton Apartments at 1761 Walton Ave. Lottery closes on Feb. 13.

2072 Anthony Ave. Apartments. Lottery closes Feb. 12.

1739 Grand Ave. Apartments. Lottery closes on Jan. 2.

3073 Barker Ave. Apartments. Lottery closes Feb. 1.

2330 Cambreleng Ave. Apartments. Lottery closes Jan. 18.

Betances VI Family Apartments at 405 East 146th St. Lottery closes Feb. 13.

3470 Fort Independence. There is a waiting list and the lottery closes on Jan.2

1429 East Gunhill Rd. Apartments. Lottery closes Dec. 2.

Queens

The 88 aka 153-10 88th Ave. Apartments in Jamaica. Lottery ends Jan. 3.

26-31 3rd St. Apartment in Astoria. Lottery ends Jan. 8.

Astoria West at 11-37 31st Ave. There is a waitlist and lottery ends Dec, 26.

Vista65 at 97-12 65th Rd. In Rego Park. Lottery ends Feb. 5.

81-07 Kew Gardens Rd. Apartments, Lottery ended Jan. 5.

Vida aka 43-15 52nd St. Apartments. Lottery ends on Jan. 22.

