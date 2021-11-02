‘Horrific scene’: Yonkers mom, daughter found stabbed to death inside home, police say

YONKERS, N.Y. — A mother and her adult daughter were found dead with apparent stab wounds inside their Yonkers home on Tuesday, police said during a briefing.

The bodies were discovered after a concerned friend contacted police around 4:30 p.m. Monday and reported they hadn’t heard from one of the victims in several days, Police Commissioner John Mueller said.

Police and the friend went to the home on Shipman Avenue Tuesday morning, and there was no answer at the door. However, there was a broken window in the rear of the home, so officers forced their way inside, Mueller said.

The two women were found with apparent “knife trauma,” the commissioner said. They are believed to be mother and daughter, however, police withheld their identities out of respect to the family.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and the victims’ family and friends who have to endure this,” Mueller added. “There are a number of leads that are being actively investigated and we’re going to continue to run down those leads until we find out exactly what happened.”

Mayor Mike Spano, who was also at the briefing, said it was a “horrific scene” and vowed that police would work around the clock to identify and arrest whoever was responsible.

The commissioner said police were speaking to “a number of people” as part of the investigation, but declined to comment on who was interviewed. He added that the incident appears to be isolated.

“We think the perpetrator knew the victims,” Mueller said.

Police were still combing through the crime scene Tuesday afternoon. Mueller said it could take some time before police are done collecting evidence because of the amount of personal items scattered in and around the home.

“The fact that there’s lots and lots of items all over the place, it’s going to take that much longer to really make sure that we get the scene all wrapped up properly,” he said.