NEW YORK (PIX11) — There’s no doubt the pandemic left many families struggling to keep their children on the right path to education and now, with summer in full swing, Horizons NYC has teamed up with New York City schools to offer a free program aimed at mitigating learning loss.

Greene Hill, A private elementary and middle school located in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, is one of four schools that have teamed up with the Horizons NYC’s summer slide program.

Since kids aren’t in school, they don’t keep up with what they’ve learned during the school year and enter the new year behind. This disproportionately affects communities of color which traditionally don’t have the access to resources.

Traditionally, Horizons NYC provides tuition-free, academic and enrichment support for children in under-resourced communities (those who are eligible for free-or-reduced school lunch) through a six-week summer programming aimed at mitigating summer learning loss.

This year, however, Horizons NYC is focusing on closing the academic gap created by the COVID pandemic, which isolated students for much of the academic year because of remote learning and hybrid school models. The pandemic has significantly impacted students’ academic growth.

The academic programming is coupled with “healthy youth development” programming, such as swimming and other confidence-boosting activities that have been proven to help break down barriers to success, expose scholars to new opportunities, and promote healthy development.