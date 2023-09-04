NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a holiday that many consider the last blast of summer. Labor Day is special for crews on the job and efforts to organize workers. It has been a national holiday since 1894.

Working in the trades and other skilled labor positions continues to be in demand.

From transit to sanitation and FDNY and NYPD, crews with governmental agencies and offices keep things going. Plumbers and technicians work the construction trades and help create neighborhoods and business centers.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Drain Cleaning is based in Brooklyn and has served the city since 1906.

“There’s something about fixing someone’s problem and having them thank you that promotes service,” said Chris Petri.

He has worked for the family company for years.

“We are always hiring. The need for skilled labor is high. Someone comes with a resume and experience, they can get right in the door,” he said.

He encourages people to check out careers in the trades. Government agencies, unions, trade schools and the city university system offer programs to get started.