NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Wednesday, the sports world lost an icon as Bobby Knight passed away at the age of 83.

Born in 1940 in Orville, Ohio. Knight won a national championship as a player at Ohio State in 1960. He became a college basketball head coach at Army in 1963, before taking over the Indiana Hoosiers program in 1971 before closing out his college coaching career at Texas Tech.

As a coach, he won 902 games, went to the final 4 on five occasions, and won three national championships with Indiana, including the 1976 undefeated team. You can’t tell the entire story of Bobby Knight without talking about his temper and the controversy, the Neil Reed and Kent Harvey accusations, the volcanic tirades on the bench, his squabbles with the media, Knight once famously threw a chair across the court in 1985 when Indiana took on Purdue. In the end, though, you could make the argument that Bobby Knight was the greatest basketball coach that ever lived.

He didn’t win the most games or the most national championships, but nobody taught the game or knew the game better. He didn’t coach one high-school all-American after another but did not need to win.

He was brilliant and polarizing. Intimidating and a perfectionist. He was nicknamed The General, and rightfully so.

His teams were always well prepared even if they were not the most talented.

His motion offense was a thing of beauty, always developing. And his teams always played a tough brand of man-to-man defense and were always resilient.

Bobby Knight was flawed, but he was a basketball savant and a coaching genius whose impact on the game will be felt for generations to come.

It does not matter what you feel about the man, his impact is unquestioned.