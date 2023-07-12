LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Homeowners rallied outside City Hall and said new regulations on Airbnb hosts would crush them financially and end the short-term rental market as we know it.

“Our home, our choice,” the group chanted.

The owners of small family homes painted a dire picture of what would happen to them and the city if new regulations were allowed to go into effect, preventing many from occasionally renting their extra units.

“Inflation, skyrocketing property taxes, increased maintenance, and operations costs, people depend on this income to make ends meet and pay their mortgage,” said Brooklyn host Jason Mondesir-Caesar.

“Short-term rentals encourage tourism in the outer boroughs and bring income not only the shops, but they go to the supermarket, they go to the restaurants,” said Astoria host Aimee Thrasher. “But also they use the transit system, they go into Manhattan. I see receipts. They spend money.”

For these reasons, some homeowners have sued the city.

At issue is what’s known as Local Law 18, designed to crack down on so-called “Airbnb Hotels,” where a single owner with multiple properties takes permanent rental housing options off the market.

The law would require short-term hosts to rent to no more than two people at a time.

The host must be at the property the whole time and give the guests unrestricted access to the entire property. There are also a number of new safety regulations, with homeowners required to apply for a short-term rental permit.

“This administration is committed to protecting safety and community livability for residents, preserving permanent housing stock, and ensuring our hospitality sector can continue to recover and thrive,” a City Hall spokesperson told PIX11 News in a statement via email.

“I’m all for cracking down on illegal hotels and big corporations looking to profit off Airbnb,” said Bed-Stuy Airbnb host Marialuisa Ernst. “But protect the people who live in their homes and their livelihoods.”

Ernst said she tried to get a permit and found the process cumbersome, confusing and the required improvements too expensive, making getting a permit impossible.

She also added, “50% of us are people of color like me,” she said. “I’m an immigrant and I won’t be able to raise my daughter in this city if I can’t Airbnb.”

According to the city, new regulations will not be enforced until September to give time for compliance and legal actions.