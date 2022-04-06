NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities are continuing to dismantle homeless encampments on city streets, but are facing resistance among some who say they have nowhere else to go.
Homeless people living in tents in the Lower East Side of Manhattan stood their ground Wednesday as a sanitation crew awaited orders from police. More than a dozen police officers and other officials huddled around the small encampment.
Multiple people were arrested, including two homeless people and some of their advocates.
Mayor Eric Adams has made it a priority to remove encampments, but advocates say the Democrat has yet to release comprehensive solutions.