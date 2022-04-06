NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities are continuing to dismantle homeless encampments on city streets, but are facing resistance among some who say they have nowhere else to go.

Homeless people living in tents in the Lower East Side of Manhattan stood their ground Wednesday as a sanitation crew awaited orders from police. More than a dozen police officers and other officials huddled around the small encampment.

Multiple people were arrested, including two homeless people and some of their advocates.

Sanitation workers move a tent to a garbage truck at a small homeless encampment in New York, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The small encampment of homeless people and their supporters defiantly stood its ground against New York City police and sanitation workers before authorities moved in Wednesday afternoon to clear tents, blankets and other belongings as part of a crackdown launched by Mayor Eric Adams to rid his city of people living in the streets. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Sitting next to supporters, Johnny Grimma, left, who is homeless and lives in a tent, looks around at the police activity at a small homeless encampment in New York, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The small encampment of homeless people and their supporters defiantly stood its ground against New York City police and sanitation workers before authorities moved in Wednesday afternoon to clear tents, blankets and other belongings as part of a crackdown launched by Mayor Eric Adams to rid his city of people living in the streets. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Mayor Eric Adams has made it a priority to remove encampments, but advocates say the Democrat has yet to release comprehensive solutions.