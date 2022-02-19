Homeless man stabbed overnight in Queens subway station: NYPD

KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — Less than 24 hours after Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plan to increase safety on the city’s subways, more violence erupted underground.

Police said three suspects attempted to rob a homeless man inside the Jamaica-Van Wyck Station in Queens. That 46-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the buttocks and thigh about 3:06 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was described as being in stable condition.

Friday, Adams introduced an aggressive plan that would deploy police underground, with the primary goal of removing encampments of New York City’s homeless population. Some homeless advocates called the move sickening and said the mayor is criminalizing homelessness.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

