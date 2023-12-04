NEW YORK (PIX11) – A homeless man is facing murder charges after a deadly assault near Highland Park, according to the NYPD.

A man with head trauma was found near Jamaica Avenue and Cleveland Street on Friday afternoon, police said. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he later died.

Raul Hernandez, 61, was arrested in connection with the incident Saturday night, according to authorities.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

