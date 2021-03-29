Homeless NY pooch pampered after having puppies

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One New York pooch was pampered Sunday and certainly deserved this five-star treatment.

Zoey was rescued by the Open Arms Rescue of Western New York then she immediately had puppies.

Sweet Buffalo, along with Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive teamed up to throw this event.

Michael Bellreng says Zoey’s story hits close to home because his family has adopted pups in the past.

“Who doesn’t love dogs? And you know, we just want to do whatever we can to help these gorgeous adorable puppies get adopted,” said Bellreng.

Open Arms Rescue had applications there for people to fill out if they were interested in adopting Zoey or one of her puppies.

Click here for more information about Open Arms Rescue.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

@PIX11News on Twitter