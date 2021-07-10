Homeless advocates protest at Gracie Mansion after lawsuit against city

MANHATTAN — About 150 advocates for the homeless marched to Gracie Mansion on Saturday evening.

They served symbolic papers to Mayor Bill de Blasio, charging him with putting lives at risk as part of a lawsuit filed Friday.

The suit claims New York City failed to consider the disabilities of homeless New Yorkers as they were moved out of hotels and back into shelters. During the height of the pandemic, the city relocated more than 8,000 New Yorkers from congregate shelters and into hotel rooms to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

Homeless advocates say federal money is still available and should be used until homeless New Yorkers can get permanent housing. Many people who stayed in hotels were able to get jobs and find permanent housing they say there is no reason to rush the rat out.

De Blasio did not meet with the protestors and the mayor’s office did not respond to PIX11 News’ request for comment. As of Saturday, 23 out of 60 hotels housing homeless have been emptied.