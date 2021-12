NEW YORK — The holidays can bring a lot of excitement, but that’s not the case for everyone.

For many people, the holiday season also intensifies their stress, anxiety and depression.

A study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness showed 64% of people struggling with mental health said the holidays make their condition worse.

Psychotherapist and author Dr. Robi Ludwig joined the PIX11 News to talk about ways to manage stress and balance mental health throughout the holiday season.