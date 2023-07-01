NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday weekend is underway, which means a lot of folks will be out and about enjoying the great outdoors, or in some cases, still traveling to get to where they need to be on July 4th.

Whether you’re headed out or staying close to home, it all comes down to playing it safe. However, conditions aren’t nearly as bad as a couple of weeks ago when the Canadian wildfires wreaked havoc on the tri-state.

Officials expect the air quality to improve before the Fourth of July.

From cookouts to playing in the park, most outdoor activities are fair game- except fireworks. These holiday hazards are off limits for people who light them on their own, and as the fire commissioner explains, they’re illegal.