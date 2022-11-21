HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – While Black Friday is days away, the deals have already begun.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge gave PIX11 News the lay of the land when it comes to the best deals.

Bodge said Best Buy’s Black Friday sale officially kicked off on Monday. You’ll find deals on tech items and home appliances. Additional limited-time deals will become available later in the week.

Home Depot’s pre-Black Friday sale was also underway, with up to 60% off furniture, decor and mattresses. Macy’s, Nordstrom and luxury retailer Neiman Marcus are already offering markdowns on designer bags, apparel, cookware, gifts, and more.

But Bodge said tech is the star of the show, with the steepest discounts for laptops, tablets and small home appliances expected on Black Friday. While deals on makeup and beauty products will be the best on Cyber Monday.

“Make sure you use deal sites to look for additional ways to save, like cashback offers and coupons,” Bodge said. “Also, be mindful of which credit cards you use. This is a good time to familiarize yourself with what your credit cards offer, like points for each purchase and cashback.”