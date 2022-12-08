NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City Emergency Management has some safety tips for this holiday season to prepare for snow days, cold winter nights, and family gatherings.

As temperatures begin to drop, space heaters should always be plugged directly into a wall and kept at least 3 feet away from bedding, curtains, and other materials, a spokesperson for NYC Emergency Management (NYCEM) said. Additionally, ovens should not be used to heat apartments.

Ensure that smoke alarms are equipped with new batteries. A working smoke alarm cuts the chance of dying in a fire nearly in half, per NYCEM.

The holidays are full of festive activities such as decorating the tree and hosting dinner parties with loved ones. But be mindful not to overload outlets and to use extension cords sparingly. Additionally, authentic Christmas trees must be watered and kept away from heat sources, NYCEM advised.

When hosting, ensure that burning candles are not left unattended.

As we head into the winter season, snowstorms pose a new threat to keeping the power on. It is imperative to prepare for potential power outages. NYCEM suggested making sure cell phones are charged, supplies are gathered, and your refrigerator is set to the coldest setting.

If the power does go out, do not use generators indoors. Disconnect or turn off appliances that would turn on automatically when service is restored or it can overload the outlets, NYCEM explained. Anyone who accesses or uses life-sustaining equipment and needs immediate help should call 911.

Also, double-check that flashlights and battery-operated radios are working. In case of electronics dying, it’s best to have extra batteries on hand.

When it does snow, before going out to shovel do a few stretches to warm up your body, would turn on automatically when service is restored or it can overload the outlets, warned. While bundling up, cover your mouth; this will protect your lungs from cold air.

Shoveling or pushing a car out of snow can overexert your body so take frequent rest breaks and drink plenty of water. Also, change out wet clothes often to prevent a loss in body heat.

While shoveling, stay clear of covering fire hydrants and filling manholes and catch basins. NYCEM also recommended offering help to those that need it, including seniors and people with disabilities.