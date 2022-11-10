NEW YORK (PIX11) – The hunt for Holiday help is on, and it’s not easy. A new survey by Verint finds that 94 percent of retailers plan to hire new workers for the holiday season, but 60 percent of respondents said they’re challenged to find qualified candidates. In addition, 30 percent don’t have the Human Resources or other staff to handle the vacancies.

Rich Hollander, a retail expert with Axcelora, said mid-level retailers couldn’t compete with high-end retailers when it comes to temporary salaries.

He said you might notice it when you’re shopping this holiday season.

“I think there won’t be as many employees in the stores to help you make buying decisions,” Hollander said.

Mitchell Szpicek, the owner of Little Things Toy Store in Park Slope, said he started the hiring process weeks ago.

“It becomes an issue in terms of having the time and energy to sift through the resumes and speak with people,” Szpicek told PIX11 News.

In Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, Joe Gallo, the co-owner of the United Meat Market, said his help-wanted sign has been up for so long in his store window that he “might as well frame it.”

“People always want more money, but they want to do less work. This business, small business, it’s a lot of work, less money, that’s the reason why I understand nobody is willing to do this type,” said Gallo.