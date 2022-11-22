NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers and visitors can swipe for a ride to the past as Holiday Nostalgia Rides return to the city after a two-year hiatus.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 16: People dance in a vintage New York City subway car as it moves along the M line on December 16, 2012 in New York City.(Photo by Preston Rescigno/Getty Images)

The vintage trains will run down the no. 1 line, starting on Nov. 27. Riders can also travel on the 1960s-era trains on Dec. 4, 11, and 18.

The New York Transit Museum’s Train of Many Colors, featuring R-33, R-33WF and R-36 cars, will run on the subway line. There will be “Tartar Red” and “Gunn Red” redbirds, Kale Green “Green Machines,” blue-and-silver “Platinum Mist” and two-tone robin’s egg blue and cream “Bluebird” paint schemes, according to the MTA.

The train will make local stops between the Chambers Street and 137th Street – City College stations, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on selected days. The Holiday Nostalgia Train departs Chambers Street station on the no. 1 line at: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It departs from the 137th Street station on the no. 1 line at: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Holiday Nostalgia Train will make stops at:

Chambers Street

Franklin Street

Canal Street

Houston Street

Christopher Street-Sheridan Square

14th Street

18th Street

23rd Street

28th Street

34th Street-Penn Station

Times Square-42nd Street

50th Street

59th Street-Columbus Circle

66th Street-Lincoln Center

72nd Street

79th Street

86th Street

96th Street

103rd Street

Cathedral Parkway (110th Street)

116th Street-Columbia University

125th Street (For uptown trains – last opportunity to return downtown or transfer)

137th Street-City College (No in system transfer at this station)

Passengers are required to deboard the train at 137th Street and Chambers Street stations before the next trip. Riders are advised that there’s no in-system uptown/downtown transfer at the 137th Street Station. The best transfer point is at the 125th Street station for riders who want to return downtown.