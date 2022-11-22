NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers and visitors can swipe for a ride to the past as Holiday Nostalgia Rides return to the city after a two-year hiatus.
The vintage trains will run down the no. 1 line, starting on Nov. 27. Riders can also travel on the 1960s-era trains on Dec. 4, 11, and 18.
The New York Transit Museum’s Train of Many Colors, featuring R-33, R-33WF and R-36 cars, will run on the subway line. There will be “Tartar Red” and “Gunn Red” redbirds, Kale Green “Green Machines,” blue-and-silver “Platinum Mist” and two-tone robin’s egg blue and cream “Bluebird” paint schemes, according to the MTA.
The train will make local stops between the Chambers Street and 137th Street – City College stations, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on selected days. The Holiday Nostalgia Train departs Chambers Street station on the no. 1 line at: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It departs from the 137th Street station on the no. 1 line at: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The Holiday Nostalgia Train will make stops at:
- Chambers Street
- Franklin Street
- Canal Street
- Houston Street
- Christopher Street-Sheridan Square
- 14th Street
- 18th Street
- 23rd Street
- 28th Street
- 34th Street-Penn Station
- Times Square-42nd Street
- 50th Street
- 59th Street-Columbus Circle
- 66th Street-Lincoln Center
- 72nd Street
- 79th Street
- 86th Street
- 96th Street
- 103rd Street
- Cathedral Parkway (110th Street)
- 116th Street-Columbia University
- 125th Street (For uptown trains – last opportunity to return downtown or transfer)
- 137th Street-City College (No in system transfer at this station)
Passengers are required to deboard the train at 137th Street and Chambers Street stations before the next trip. Riders are advised that there’s no in-system uptown/downtown transfer at the 137th Street Station. The best transfer point is at the 125th Street station for riders who want to return downtown.